Newcastle teen critically injured in crash is coming home

ENGLEWOOD, Col. – An Oklahoma teenager is cleared to come home after being transferred to Colorado for surgery and rehabilitation.

Caleb Freeman was critically injured after his vehicle crashed on the way to an OU basketball game back in December.

During his many months of recovery at a hospital in Englewood, Colorado, he took his first steps again and continues to learn how to walk, talk and eat.

Now, his dad says it’s time to come home.

“We will leave Saturday morning and arrive in OKC at 12:50pm. We would love lots of people there to welcome him,” wrote his dad on Facebook.

It has been 8 months since Caleb was transferred to Colorado.

The family says they are $4k away from their $10k goal for his medical fund. If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/caleb-freeman-medical-fund.

News Channel 4 will be at the airport on Saturday to welcome Caleb and the Freeman family home.