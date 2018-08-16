Officials breathe sigh of relief as water level drops at Falcon Lake

CASHION, Okla. – After areas around the Oklahoma City metro received record rainfall on Tuesday, officials became concerned about a dam in Kingfisher County.

The rainfall made the water in Falcon Lake break through the dam, near the Falcon Lake housing addition.

Immediately, crews worked to make trenches around the dam to avoid a full breach.

“Letting water out in a controlled fashion to where there is less damage made to the hole in the dam right now,” said Piedmont Fire Chief Andy Logan.

Officials were worried that if a full breach occurred, millions of gallons of water would flood toward several homes and nearby roads.

Fortunately, there was good news for residents in the area on Thursday morning.

Piedmont and Cashion fire crews say the water is down, meaning that residents and nearby roads are no longer in serious danger.

Waterloo Road has since been reopened.