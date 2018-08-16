Officials: Mustang school district buses target of prank on first day of school

MUSTANG, Okla. – School employees at a metro district were forced to clean up after a prank on the first day of school.

On Thursday, students headed back to class for the first day of school in Mustang.

While the first day of class is usually filled with a bit of excitement and nerves, Mustang Public School officials say they didn’t think the day would start off with a prank.

As school buses were driving around to pick up students, many drivers noticed an additional accessory on the buses- a Trump bumper sticker.

“We have had an unexpected development this morning. Someone managed to sneak political bumper stickers onto some of our buses’ back bumpers. We will be walking around all the buses as soon as they return from their morning runs and removing these bumper stickers. We expect the possibility of pranks at the end of the year, but the first day was a little unexpected. We have to admit this was creative even though it was not appreciated,” a post by the Mustang Public School District read.