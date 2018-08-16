× Oklahoma City fishing permit changes take effect in September

OKLAHOMA CITY – New fees for City of Oklahoma City fishing permits and a new three-day permit will take effect starting in September.

Daily fishing permits are $5, three-day permits for three consecutive days are $10 and annual permits are $20.

City officials say this is the first time a three-day permit has been offered to anglers.

“The fee increases will help fund the continued operation of the City’s Fisheries Management Program,” said City Fisheries Biologist Bob Martin. “The new three-day permit will be more convenient for occasional anglers who want to fish for more than a day. This would be ideal for weekend fishing.”

Fishing in Oklahoma City waters requires a City permit, unless exempt, and a state fishing license.

Oklahoma City fishing waters include the three main City lakes – Hefner, Overholser and Stanley Draper – eight Close to Home waters, the Oklahoma River and the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge.

