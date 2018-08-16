Oklahoma firefighters come from across the state to lay fallen firefighter to rest

ALTUS, Okla. – An Oklahoma firefighters has been laid to rest after losing his life while battling a house fire.

On Wednesday afternoon, friends and family members gathered to say goodbye to 54-year-old Madison Lee Clinton, Jr.

Firefighters from across the state lined the street outside of the Altus First Baptist Church to pay their respects to Clinton, and lead the procession to the cemetery.

Clinton was a 33-year veteran of the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department and was serving as assistant chief when he died.

Authorities tell KSWO that Clinton was battling a house fire on Friday when the home’s porch collapsed, trapping him underneath the rubble.