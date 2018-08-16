Oklahoma woman facing charges in roommate’s murder 

LUTHER, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who was arrested last month in connection to her roommate’s murder has officially been charged.

21-year-old Kristen Elizabeth Jones was charged with one count of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and desecration of a human corpse on Thursday.

The Hickory Hills Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 10700 block of Lori Lane in rural northeastern Oklahoma County after the fire chief spotted smoke at around 9:30 a.m. on July 30.

“While at the scene, putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the home,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Spokesman Mark Opgrande. “They immediately called the sheriff’s office, and we called our homicide investigators to the scene.”

During their initial investigation, authorities said evidence led them to believe foul play was involved in the female victim’s death. According to an arrest warrant, Jones and her roommate Miranda Pederson, 22, got into an argument after Jones discovered text messages between Pederson and Jones’ ex-fiancee. Jones said Pederson stabbed her in the hand, which Jones then “went to the bedroom and retrieved a gun and shot Pederson in the back of the head.”

Court records show Jones and her fiancee filed for a marriage license this past spring.

“The fiancee and the suspect in this had been in a dating relationship for approximately two years, and they had just called it to an end,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Investigator Paul Harmon. “The suspect was extremely upset over this being the end of their relationship and that’s where (the fiancee) felt this had started.”

According to court records, Jones said during a phone conversation between her, her mother and fiancee — and monitored by investigators — that she “tried to cover it up because she got scared.”

Jones is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail without bond.