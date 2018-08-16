× One injured after shooting in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police were called after a person was shot through a window at a residence near SW 44th and May.

The victim was in his home at the dinner table when a bullet came and hit him in the neck.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There were 2 other people home at the time, but were not injured.

Authorities do not know if this was a drive by or someone walking.

Police have no suspect information because there were no witnesses.

If you have information on this incident, call the Oklahoma City Police Department.