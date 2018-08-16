× One inmate stabbed during altercation at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma County inmate was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following a stabbing.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say two inmates got into an altercation inside the Oklahoma County Jail around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

During the fight, one inmate was stabbed.

Authorities say the injured inmate was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, investigators say they are trying to identify the weapon that was used in the stabbing.