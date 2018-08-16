Students, faculty shocked after 14-year-old girl stabbed multiple times during school assembly in Luther 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - It was a terrifying start to the school year in Luther after a high school student was stabbed by another student.

It happened Thursday morning during a back to school assembly.

The victim, a 14-year-old freshman, was airlifted to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Police are still working to figure out the motive but said the suspect, a 14-year-old boy, is now in custody.

News 4 spoke with a few students who left school early. They said the victim was stabbed nine to 11 times right in front of them.

"I could hear the thud thud of it," said Wayne Smith, a senior at Luther High School. "You could see the blood."

Smith said he was just feet away from where the 14-year-old girl was stabbed in the Luther auditorium. He said this is not the way he pictured starting out his senior year.

"I was shocked, definitely was not expecting anything like that," he said. "At first, I thought he was just hitting her and I was like, oh, teachers are going to break this up and, then, I saw the knife and I was like oh geez. It was scary."

Smith said it happened so fast, but the teachers jumped in to stop it as quick as they could.

"He was up, and everyone looked over and bang bang," he said. "People jumped on him, threw him against the wall, had him pressed up against the wall. They had hands around her neck."

Luther superintendent, Barry Gunn, said he was just as shocked as everyone else and doesn't understand why it happened.

"We haven't been in school for the last two to three months, so we have nothing," Gunn told News 4. "This is not an incident where we had an ongoing disagreement. There was no knowledge. This was a complete shock and a surprise for all of us."

Gunn said they're bringing in extra counselors for students Friday if they need someone to talk to. He knows it will be hard getting back into a normal routine.

"I don't know," he said. "We run buses tomorrow morning. We come back, and we do the best we can, pick ourselves up and try to go back to normal."

But, they believe the unfortunate event will only make them stronger.

"Thoughts and prayers to the family that is dealing with this," said Johnathan Baumgartner, a senior. "I feel bad for you, and just know I will be praying and I will be here if you need me."

Since both the victim and suspect are minors, officials are not releasing much information.

The victim is at the hospital undergoing treatment for some complications.

The suspect is being held at the juvenile detention center.