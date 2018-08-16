Teacher robbed at gunpoint after former student sought help: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro man who was robbed at gunpoint by two men earlier this month told police it was a "set up" after a former student of his asked for help.

An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday for 23-year-old Reginald Willis Conway, one of two men who allegedly held up the man outside a vacant home in the 1000 block of NW 97th St. on August 4.

According to police reports and court documents, the victim said he had stayed in touch with Conway, after having him as a student several years ago, and had seen him several times lately. The victim told police he and Conway had talked to each other and agreed to go to the casino that evening. The man told police Conway said he was going through personal problems and the victim agreed to meet to talk about them.

"A teacher who was contacted by a former student. He had stayed in contact with this student over the years. This student told him he was having some problems. The teacher offered to come pick him up, spend a little time with him," said Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight. "When he went over to the residence to pick him up. At that point, a second person stepped out and he was robbed at gunpoint."

The second man, described as a clean-shaven black male in his 20s, is alleged to have said "I'm gonna' (sic) shoot him," according to the incident report.

After stealing some cash and the man's cell phone, the two suspects ran off. The victim said he tried to follow them, but then returned home and called police.

Police have not yet identified the second man.