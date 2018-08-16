× Two arrested following undercover investigation in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Canadian County say two alleged child predators were taken into custody following undercover investigations.

On Aug. 7, Canadian County deputies arrested 24-year-old Dalton Sontag after he allegedly drove to a store in Yukon to meet a 14-year-old girl.

Beginning in early June, officials say Sontag began talking with an undercover deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl on Facebook.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, Sontag asked the deputy about her sexual history, asked for photos of her in a bathing suit and was persistent about meeting her for sex.

“I believe Sontag took his time grooming our undercover deputy for sex to make sure she was the real deal, and not an undercover sting operation. Clearly, he got it wrong,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Sontag was booked into the Canadian County Jail on a count of soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology.

Canadian County deputies say they also arrested a 60-year-old Texas man following an undercover sting operation.

Beginning in June, deputies began investigating 60-year-old Randall Campbell from Electra, Texas after he began talking with a deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Officials say the investigation became a priority when Campbell started to demonstrate a “strong, dangerous sexual desire” for young females. Authorities say Campbell sent the deputy explicit photos and said that he wanted to take her to a mall to entice a 13-year-old girl to go with them for a three-way sexual encounter.

“Because of predators like Campbell, the thought of thirteen and fourteen year old kids going to the mall without adult supervision causes me great concern,” Sheriff West said.

When deputies contacted officials in Wichita County, Texas, investigators say they had also received a case from Indiana about Campbell reaching out to a 13-year-old girl there.

During an interview with police in Texas, Campbell allegedly admitted to soliciting sex with an under-aged girl in Oklahoma.

“Our two agencies worked extremely well together on this case, with the priority being to protect children by making a solid case against Campbell. I truly appreciate and respect the professional law enforcement officers with the Electra Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office who helped us with this case,” said West.

On Wednesday, Campbell was sent to Oklahoma and booked on two counts of lewd acts with a child.