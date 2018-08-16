Two men arrested in connection with threats to Norman middle school

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department has arrested two men in connection with threats made to a Norman middle school.
Norman police announced Thursday afternoon they received a report of threats to the safety and security of Alcott Middle School.
Officers located the two suspects, 21-year-old Ryan Tripp and 28-year-old Michael Mahseet, inside a vehicle in the area of State Highway 9 and 24th Avenue SW overnight.
They were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.
Investigators say they have located no evidence that leads them to believe that Tripp and Mahseet “had the means to carry out the threats.”
Norman police say a sweep of the school was completed and an increased police presence remained at the school and in the surrounding area throughout the day.
According to the Norman Police Department, they say they sent the following information to parents earlier Thursday afternoon.
Alcott Parents,
The Norman Police Department will release a statement shortly and in coordination with the police we wanted to make you aware of a situation that was resolved prior to the start of school. We were alerted yesterday of a possible threat to Alcott Middle School. We worked closely with the Norman Police Department as they promptly investigated the situation, which ultimately led to the arrest of two individuals. As a result of their investigation, police officials concluded there was no threat to student safety and that it was safe to conduct school as scheduled. Student safety is a top priority and, out of an abundance of caution, police presence was increased in the surrounding area today.