Two men arrested in connection with threats to Norman middle school

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department has arrested two men in connection with threats made to a Norman middle school.

Norman police announced Thursday afternoon they received a report of threats to the safety and security of Alcott Middle School.

Officers located the two suspects, 21-year-old Ryan Tripp and 28-year-old Michael Mahseet, inside a vehicle in the area of State Highway 9 and 24th Avenue SW overnight.

They were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

Investigators say they have located no evidence that leads them to believe that Tripp and Mahseet “had the means to carry out the threats.”

Norman police say a sweep of the school was completed and an increased police presence remained at the school and in the surrounding area throughout the day.

According to the Norman Police Department, they say they sent the following information to parents earlier Thursday afternoon.