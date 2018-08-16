“We were very worried,” Falcon Lake breaches dam but spares nearby homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIEDMONT, Okla. - Piedmont fire officials confirm the Falcon Lake dam breached overnight but it was narrow enough that it was a controlled release, keeping homes in the area from flooding.

"Yesterday afternoon, we were notified of an issue with the dam, a potential crack," said Chief Andy Logan with the Piedmont Fire Department.

A large amount of water from Falcon Lake poured into the dam when it breached around midnight Thursday, following record rainfall earlier this week.

Area residents were not forced but encouraged to evacuate their homes on Wednesday afternoon.

"We had four-and-a-half inches of rain. I'm not worried about it," said Daryl Robinson, who lives near the dam.

People like Robinson, who chose to stay in their homes overnight, are very fortunate because things could have been a lot worse.

"Oklahoma Water Resources Board got here yesterday afternoon and advised of an imminent dam failure. We then worked with Kingfisher County emergency management since the water flow is going to go into Kingfisher County," Logan said.

The Falcon Lake Edition homeowner's association helped out by hiring an excavation contractor to dig, which relieved some of the pressure off the dam.

"Unfortunately, right at midnight, last night, this morning, the dam did breach and we've lost an incredible amount of water. However, the good news out of all of this is, according to the Water Resources Board, the breach was narrow enough that it was somewhat of a controlled release," Logan said.

Thankfully, that put their greatest fear to rest.

"We were very worried about a very wide break. In that case, there would have been significant damage," Logan said. "Everyone was nervous to the north, where the water went. I certainly would have been nervous. But, it went as good as it could have went, if it had to happen."

Logan said, due to more rain in the forecast, crews will continue to monitor the water levels for the next few days.