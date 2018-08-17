4 the weekend: Heard on Hurd, Cat Video Fest

OKLAHOMA CITY – Head to the state fairgrounds to check out some hard-hitting barrel racing Friday night, Saturday and Sunday at the Summer Shootout.

You can also check out vendors and a trade show while you’re there.

And if you’re looking for something fun to do Saturday evening, make your way to Edmond for August’s Heard on Hurd.

Food trucks, live music, and thousands of your closest friends will be there. This event happens the third Saturday of every month through October.

Or, if cats are more your thing, then you’ll want to check out the Cat Video Fest at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Bring your lawn chair and watch the year’s best cat videos from YouTube, Vine, and Instagram. It will be over an hour of funny, happy cat videos!

