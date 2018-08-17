× Agency leaders prepare for Oklahoma City’s streetcars

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials from several agencies are preparing for the start of Oklahoma City’s new streetcars later this year.

In 2013, the Oklahoma City Council first voted to move forward with a proposed streetcar project throughout downtown.

“To alleviate the amount of vehicles that are on the road at any given time,” said EMBARK spokesperson Michael Scroggins.

Almost five years after it was approved by the city council, the project is almost complete.

On Thursday, leaders from several agencies learned how to better respond to emergencies involving the streetcar.

The streetcars are still undergoing some testing, but they are expected to start picking up passengers this fall.