Aretha Franklin funeral set for August 31 in Detroit

(CNN) — The funeral for Aretha Franklin will be held August 31 in Detroit, according to the singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn.

The service, for family and friends, will be held at 10 a.m. ET that day at Greater Grace Temple.

Public viewings will be held August 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Quinn said.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

The legendary soul singer died Thursday from advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76.