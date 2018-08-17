× Boil order issued for Sardis Lake and Talihina

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a boil order for the Sardis Lake Water Authority and the Talihina Public Water Authority.

The DEQ states both water supplies have tested positive for E. Coli.

Residents are told to only use water that is bottled or has been brought to a full, rolling bubble for at least one minute.

The following water systems purchase water from the Sardis Lake and/or Talihina Water Authority, and therefore are also under the boil order:

• Latimer Co. RWD #2

• Pushmataha Co. RWD #1

• COE Sardis Lake Potatoe Hills

• Clayton PWA

• COE Sardis Lake – Sardis Cove

• Pusmataha Co. RWD #5

• Oklahoma Veterans Center

• Latimer Co. RWD #3

• Kiamichi Baptist Assembly

• LeFlore Co. RWD #3

• Pushmataha Co. RWD #2

We will keep you updated on when the water has been deemed safe for consumption again.