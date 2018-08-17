Choctaw police investigating theft of $12,000 worth of electronics

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Authorities in Choctaw are searching for four women who may know something about an alleged shoplifting incident.

Around midnight on Wednesday, investigators say four women walked into the Walmart in Choctaw and headed to the electronics section.

A short time later, officials say the women broke into electronic cases and stole multiple items.

In all, investigators say more than $12,000 worth of electronic devices were taken from the store.

If you have any information on the crime, call Choctaw police.