Easter Island or Edmond? An Oklahoma sculptor prepares to place a huge installation.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- From creative spark to finished project doesn't get much time for quiet contemplation in Joe Slack's studio.

"I'm going to be the crazy, crazy art guy," he smiles.

He might sketch something once a week.

"I try not to over think it," he continues.

The rest of the time he's building, one piece spot welded to another, ideas in connected steel.

Describing his creative process, "I'm moving stuff around and trying to figure out what works," he says. "It's kind of a puzzle."

You can probably tell he wasn't your average student in college.

"I don't fit into any certain category," says Slack.

He quickly followed his own vision for art he designed to generate an impact.

"Either love it or hate it," he chuckles. "Just don't be indifferent."

Joe moved into this old steel mill drafting office a couple of years ago.

When it comes to connecting a visual punch his latest work will definitely have one.

Joe says, "It's just fun to see something monumental and really large."

He's calling it, 'Directions'.

The sculpture consists of three figures each more than 17 feet tall by themselves.

Think Easter Island on an interstate beach.

He says, "My favorite thing is to see little kids go up to one of my pieces and just look up, and their mouths drop. It's just that kind of awe."

A monumental undertaking, it'll take a forklift to move it out of here.

Installed, 'Directions' will be the kind of landmark designed to last as long as their Pacific Island brothers in stone, a sculpture impossible to ignore, which is just how Joe Slack likes it.

"I don't want it to look like it's in any category. I want it to be timeless."

Slack's 'Directions' sculpture was commissioned by the owner of the OnCue convenience store chain.

Soon, a crane will place it in front of the station at 15th Street and I-35 in Edmond.