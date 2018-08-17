Electrical worker killed in accident in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – An electrical worker was killed in an accident in Love County earlier this week.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 32 and Highway 96 in western Love County around 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to KXII, 45-year-old Ronald Moore, an employee of Red River Valley Rural Electric Association, was killed “after coming in contact with an energized power line while working to maintain electric infrastructure.”

“Working as a lineman can be extremely dangerous,” Manager and CEO Brent Hartin said in a statement to KXII. “Today that danger became all too real. This is a very sad time for the Co-op and we’re asking everyone to pray for the victim and his family.”

Officials are still investigating what led up to the accident.

Moore had been with the company for 14 years.