Father charged after allegedly helping 8-year-old son run away

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City father has officially been charged after he allegedly helped his 8-year-old son run away.

37-year-old Elijah Muhammad was arrested last month after his son was found in Ardmore at McDonald’s alone.

On July 29, officers responded to a home near NW 50th and Grand Blvd in reference to a runaway juvenile. According to the affidavit, the child’s grandmother told police the boy was in DHS custody, but was allowed to stay with her for the weekend after DHS asked her to keep the child.

Officials were unable to find the boy and then learned through the investigation on July 30 that Muhammad knew where he was.

Muhammad told officers his son was “not missing and was safe, but refused to disclose the juvenile’s location,” an affidavit reads.

On July 31, Muhammad was brought in for questioning after he said he could arrange the child’s return with his attorney the day before. During this time, “he refused to tell the detectives about where the child was and the defendant was negotiating with the detective about where the juvenile would be placed if he provide the child.”

At around 5:30 p.m. on July 31, the boy was dropped off at a McDonald’s in Ardmore and was left alone “at the direction of the defendant.”

According to the affidavit, Muhammad has felony convictions in Oklahoma for domestic abuse, interference with emergency tech., assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He was charged with one count of child stealing Friday in Oklahoma County.