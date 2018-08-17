First sexual assault of semester reported on OSU campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - University officials say it's the first sexual assault reported of the fall semester.

"It's kind of crazy because everybody just literally got here on Wednesday and a sexual assault has already happened," said student David Thibodeaux- Benoit.

Oklahoma State students said their phones were busy Thursday night with alerts.

"It kind of makes me worry a little bit like people's mindset," said Thibodeaux- Benoit.

The campus alert read a sexual assault happened around 8:00 p.m. between Human Science and Ag Hall.

"I'm suprised that it happened this soon," said Lexi Page.

Investigators said a man grabbed and fondled a female student before she ran away.

Lexi Page said her friend was on her way over to Page's dorm, but once she got the alert, she told her friend to stay inside.

"We got the text and we were like, maybe you shouldn't walk over here anymore because you're by yourself," Page said.

Students said they can't believe something like this would happen so soon.

"Its really scary to think about that, especially so close to one of my classes," said Kayla Rawson.

While Braviance Brown said you don't believe those things can happen here.

"You hear about all this stuff on the news and stuff and like, you never really think about it, but when you come to a place like this and it actually happens, and you're on campus, it's just crazy," Brown said.

The crime took place just days after students moved into their dorms.

"With it being a big campus, you figure there's a victim somewhere, but the second day," said Thibodeaux- Benoit.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years of age, 6 feet tall, with dark shaggy hair, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call OSUPD at 405.744.6523 or send an iReport through Orange Shield.

