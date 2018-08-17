Friends remember Oklahoma man killed in crash involving alleged drunk driver

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – The friends of an Oklahoma man who was killed after crashing with another vehicle whose driver was allegedly drunk are remembering their friend as being selfless and passionate about his work.

The collision happened in Bryan County in the city limits of Colbert on Wednesday around 1:05 a.m.

According to a report, 25-year-old Brittney Schmidt, of Colbert, and her passenger were driving northbound on US 69 when she struck 42-year-old Krist Patton’s vehicle in the rear.

Patton’s vehicle then “departed the roadway to the right and rolled two times and the driver was ejected an unknown distance.” Schmidt’s vehicle departed the roadway to the left and struck a cable barrier.

Patton, of Durant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was not wearing his seat belt.

Schmidt and her passenger were not injured. According to the report, they were both wearing their seat belts.

Officials believe Schmidt was driving drunk at the time of the crash.

Friends of Patton say he was someone who always put others before himself.

“He was the guy in the room that always had the smile,” long-time friend Chris Straub told KXII. “He made everybody feel like they belonged and like I told you, the irony of the situation is, he was always the [designated driver].”

They say Patton loved building and restoring cars and his job at O’Reilly Auto Parts.