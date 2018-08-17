× Investigation underway after date for school shooting, threatening message found on bathroom wall at Shawnee High School

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a threatening message was found scribbled on a girls’ restroom wall at Shawnee High School.

According to Superintendent Dr. April Grace, a future date for a school shooting and the message “you’ve been warned” was found on Friday.

Staff say they then contacted police and began to investigate whether the threat was credible.

“Since the date indicated was in the future, it was determined that there was no immediate danger to our students or need to lock down the campus,” reads a statement.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are reviewing footage of who went in and out of the restroom in hopes of determining a suspect or witness.

Over the next several days, there will be an increased police presence at the school.

Once the investigation is finished, school officials will follow up with any necessary information.