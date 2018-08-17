× Second-degree murder case against Oklahoma City officer will move forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — A judge decided Friday afternoon that there was enough evidence to move a case against an Oklahoma City police officer forward to trial.

Sergeant Keith Sweeney was charged with second-degree murder in December for the fatal shooting of an unarmed suicidal man, identified as Dustin Pigeon. Sweeney and two other officers responded to Pigeon’s house at 1416 S.W. 20th St. after Pigeon called 911, saying he was going to kill himself.

One of the officers, Erik Howell, testified in court Friday that Pigeon had a bottle of lighter fluid and a lighter in his hands. Officer Howell said he appeared distressed and made a motion to dump the lighter fluid on himself, trying to set himself on fire. Howell said he did not feel danger toward himself, adding the other officer, Troy Nitzky, had a bean-bag shotgun as a less lethal option.

Howell testified neither he or Nitzky drew their pistols because there was “no indication” Pigeon was going to harm him.

Body cam video played in court showed Sergeant Sweeney approaching Pigeon after with his gun drawn yelling, “Drop it!” and later shouting “I will f-ing shoot you! Get on the ground!” before shots were fired.

When asked by Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, Howell told the court he “personally didn’t feel” Pigeon should have died in the incident.

Sweeney is being represented by attorney Gary James. During cross examination, he pointed out Howell’s memory was “clouded” on certain facts such as which hands Pigeon was holding the lighter and lighter fluid. He was also unable to recall exactly how far the officers stood from Pigeon, or whether Sweeney’s actions were truly “unreasonable.”

After a brief recess, the court found that there was enough probable cause to send the case against Sweeney to trial.

Sweeney has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A pre-trial conference is now set for Sept. 19.