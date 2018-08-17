× Man arrested for burglary hours after being released from Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 21-year-old man is back behind bars after allegedly burglarizing an automotive shop that belongs to a police detective just hours after being released from jail.

On Aug. 15, an Oklahoma City detective reported that his automotive shop had been burglarized.

While searching for missing items, authorities say they discovered jail release paperwork for 21-year-old Jacob Villescaz.

According to the arrest affidavit, detectives called the Oklahoma County Jail and realized that Villescaz was released from their custody in the hours before the burglary.

Villescaz was arrested on a complaint of second-degree burglary.