Man arrested in connection to burglary at Choctaw home, another suspect on the run

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Police say one man was arrested in connection to a burglary at a home in Choctaw while another suspect is still on the run.

On Friday, police were called to the home near NE 10th St. and N. Westminster Rd. in reference to a burglary in progress.

The elderly resident told police that one man had “made contact with her at her front door while a second male entered the residence through a back door.”

A grocery delivery to the woman’s home stopped both suspects who then fled the scene.

One of the suspects, 32-year-old Jeremy Nabors, was later caught nearby in a stolen vehicle and taken into custody. He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on various charges, including first-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The second suspect, identified as 32-year-old Wacey Nowlin, fled the scene on foot. Officers are still searching for Nowlin who is described as a white male, around 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was wearing cut-up blue jeans, a blue or black t-shirt and a straw cowboy hat.

Police say Nowlin may be armed and is possibly involved in a series of crimes over the last two to three days, beginning in McAlester.

If you have any information, call Choctaw police.