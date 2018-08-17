Man arrested on arson charge after house fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man was arrested on an arson charge after a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Fire crews responded to the home near SW 44th and Blackwelder Friday just before 2:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a woman was home at the time of the fire, but made it out safely before crews arrived.

The woman told firefighters who she believed started the fire.

Oklahoma City police located the person of interest, 28-year-old Michael Eltarhouni, and brought him back to the scene to be interviewed.

Eltarhouni admitted to starting the fire.

He was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of arson in the first degree.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The home was valued at $46,119 with an estimated loss of $25,000.