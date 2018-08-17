× Manhunt underway for burglary suspect in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Choctaw police say they are looking for a burglary suspect after a possible sighting was reported.

Police are searching for 32-year-old Wacey Nowlin, who is wanted in connection to a burglary at an elderly woman’s home.

Choctaw police tell News 4 Friday evening they received a call that Nowlin was hiding on a property, but he has not yet been found. They say they do not have an exact location they are searching at.

Earlier Friday, police were called to a home near NE 10th and Westminster Rd in reference to a burglary in process.

The elderly resident told police that one man had “made contact with her at her front door while a second male entered the residence through a back door.”

A grocery delivery to the woman’s home stopped both suspects who then fled the scene.

One of the suspects, 32-year-old Jeremy Nabors, was later caught nearby in a stolen vehicle and taken into custody. He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on various charges, including first-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Nowlin fled the scene on foot. He is described as a white male, around 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was wearing cut-up blue jeans, a blue or black t-shirt and a straw cowboy hat.

Police say Nowlin may be armed and is possibly involved in a series of crimes over the last two to three days, beginning in McAlester.

If you have any information, call Choctaw police.