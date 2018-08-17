× Moore police investigating after truck hits train

MOORE, Okla. – One person is expected to be OK after driving their car into a train.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a truck and a train near S.E. 4th and Broadway in Moore.

Police say the driver of a truck and the train were stopped when the driver suddenly accelerated and hit the train.

Authorities interviewed the conductor and walked the length of the train to investigate the crash.

The driver of the truck is expected to be OK.