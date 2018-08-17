More details released about stabbing at Luther High School

LUTHER, Okla. – We’re learning more details about a stabbing that occurred at a metro high school on the first day of class.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing at Luther High School.

Officials say it was the first day of class for students at Luther High School, so the news of a reported attack came as a shock to many parents in the community.

Witnesses say all of the students were in the school’s auditorium for a ‘welcome back’ assembly when a 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old girl.

Officials with the Luther Fire Department say the victim was treated for “multiple stab wounds to her upper back, arm, wrist and head.”

A family member tells News 4 that the freshman was stabbed 11 times but is stable in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Officials with the Luther Police Department tell News 4 that the alleged suspect used a folding knife with a curved blade during the attack.

Authorities say the four-inch long knife was easy to conceal.

Right now, investigators are working to find a motive and say the suspect is still in custody.