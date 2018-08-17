New Oklahoma City restaurant looking to hire 120 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – A restaurant that has been named one of the nation’s ‘top emerging restaurant chains’ is hoping to hire over 100 employees before it opens its doors next month in Oklahoma City.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, which specializes in aged steaks, fresh seafood, chicken and ribs, will open its first location in the Sooner State in mid-September.

Now, it is looking to hire approximately 120 employees for the new restaurant. Open positions include full-time and part-time servers, hosts, bartenders, sous chefs and bar managers.

The restaurant will be located at Chisholm Creek, just south of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City.