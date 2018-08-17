Norman police: Alleged serial rapist targeted women at college parties 

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is investigating what they believe is a serial rapist following a recent rape investigation.

On June 28, an investigation began into a first-degree rape that happened in Norman.

Investigators learned that the suspect, 24-year-old Stephen Homan, was currently charged with first-degree rape in Custer County and was about to face a jury trial.

Police say investigators also learned “that a rape reported in 2017 to the Norman Police Department was likely to be the same suspect that raped the victim in our recent case.”

On August 16, Homan was convicted of first-degree rape in Custer County. He has also been charged with two counts of first-degree rape in Cleveland County.

Homan is currently in jail in Custer County.

Police say Homan would target women at college parties.

Officials are urging any woman who has been sexually assaulted by Homan to contact Detective Kellee Robertson at 405-366-5261.