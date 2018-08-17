ODOT considers replacing guard rails on two-lane highways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is considering replacing guard rails on the side of some two-lane highways with cable barriers, which officials said have been effective in reducing crossover collisions.

According to ODOT officials, cable barriers installed in the center median on many divided highways throughout the state have been effective in reducing the incidence and severity of crossover collisions.

Now, ODOT is considering cable barriers for a new application, which would replace guard rails at the side of the road on some two-lane highways.

Cable barriers consist of pre-stretched wire rope threaded through or around metal posts that are anchored into the ground with concrete.

ODOT officials provided one example where cable barrier in the center median on SH-74 prevented a vehicle from crossing over into traffic in the opposite lanes near Britton Road.

Officials said more than 685 miles of cable barrier have been installed across the state since 2007, at a cost of $81 million.

Records indicate 37 traffic fatalities in crossover crashes on highways with no barriers in 2004. In comparison, ODOT logged nine fatalities in crossover collisions across the state in 2017.

The agency plans to install 11 more miles of cable barrier in the near future.

US-270 in Pontotoc County is slated to receive 4.6 miles of cable barrier and a contract is tentatively scheduled to be awarded in October for installation of 6.6 miles of cable barrier on US-81 in Grady County.