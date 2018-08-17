× Officials looking for woman who removed GPS monitor

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for a woman who removed her GPS monitor while under supervision.

Christy Lauderdale removed the monitor May 31 while serving time for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute out of Stephens County.

She is described as a white female, about 5’5″, weighing approximately 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698.