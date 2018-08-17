Officials: Threat to Norman North High School not credible 

UPDATE 3:37 P.M.: The Norman Police Department has determined that the threat to Norman North High School is not credible.

NORMAN, Okla.- The Norman Police Department is investigating a potential threat to Norman North High School.

Investigators are currently working to determine the validity of the threat.

Right now, there will be an increased police presence at the school and surrounding area for the rest of Friday.

No other details have been made available at this time.

Two men were arrested earlier this week in connection with threats made against Alcott Middle School. There is no information at this time on whether these incidents are related.