Officials: Petition for another medical marijuana state question fails to collect needed signatures

OKLAHOMA CITY – State officials say Oklahoma voters will not likely be able to vote on a state question regarding medical marijuana after the petition failed to collect enough signatures.

Earlier this month, organizers with ‘Green the Vote’ announced that it was well on its way to collecting the needed signatures for State Question 796.

However, a former board member of ‘Green the Vote’ says the petition didn’t have the necessary number of signatures, despite what other organizers have told the public.

“The numbers that have been spoken are not even close to what is in the office,” Dody Sullivan said in a Facebook video. “It’s a big lie.”

Sullivan says the group decided to fudge the numbers a little at the beginning in order to inspire other voters to come out and sign the petition. However, she says as other organizers inflated the numbers, the signature count never caught up.

Despite that news, organizers with ‘Green the Vote’ attempted to collect the needed signatures in the hours before they were set to turn in the official petition.

On Friday, Oklahoma Secretary of State James Williamson announced that his office has completed the counting of signatures for State Question 796, which would put the right to medical marijuana in the state’s constitution.

State leaders say the petition only had 95,176 signatures, which is well short of the 123,725 needed for it to be put on the ballot.

Although the tally is short of what was needed, the Oklahoma Supreme Court will ultimately determine if there are sufficient signatures to place the measure on the ballot.

The Secretary of State’s Office has not released the signature count for State Question 797, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state.