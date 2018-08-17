× Pilot ejected from plane before crash in Woodward County

WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are investigating after a plane crashed Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., emergency crews in Woodward County responded to a reported plane crash near the town of Mutual.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in Guymon tell News 4 that the crash occurred about five to 10 miles northwest of Seiling around 1:48 p.m.

At the time of the incident, the military aircraft, a T-38 Talon stationed at Vance Air Force Base, was performing a training mission.

One instructor pilot was on board. OHP says the pilot lost engine power, ejected and landed. The pilot was treated and released.

A small grass fire ignited due to the crash, however it was quickly extinguished.

There are no reports of any damage to structures or property.

An aircraft crash has occurred approximately 50 miles west of Vance AFB. Pilot is conscious and with emergency responders. Follow #VanceUpdates for more information. — Vance AFB (@71FTW) August 17, 2018

Officials have not released any other details.