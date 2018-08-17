× Oklahoma City Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees for ‘Clear the Shelter’ event

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local animal shelter is hoping that a fun event will help save the lives of dozens of abandoned animals.

Organizers with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare announced that they will waive adoption fees for cats and dogs on Saturday, Aug. 18 to help ease overcrowding at the shelter.

The ‘Clear the Shelter’ event will be held from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

All adoptable animals at the shelter are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and are spayed or neutered.

If you can’t adopt, you can foster, volunteer your time or donate items to the shelter.

Visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100 for details on adopting, fostering, volunteering or donating.