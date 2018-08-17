Pilot episode for new HGTV show filmed in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - HGTV coming to OKC!

Ty McBride is an Oklahoma City-based home preservation and mill-work expert, and Paige Sheller is an interior designer based out of Edmond. The duo had never met until they were contacted about the possibility of doing an HGTV show.

"I thought 'No, and is this even real? This has got to be fake,'" McBride recalled.

In Sunday's pilot episode of "Restore and Revive," the two team up to restore their client's dream home.

"It sits right here on this great corner on Shartel, but it was really dilapidated," McBride said. "It was kind of the eyesore of the neighborhood."

McBride says restoring the home took a team of contractors and experts like Belton Gibbs, who works for McBride's company "Wood Window Rescue."

The business specializes in repairing original windows in historic homes.

"We have it a lot easier with the tools we have and technology we have, but we still put the same joinery and pride and love into each window and make sure it's the right fit for each home," said Gibbs.

McBride is an Oklahoma native and his grandfather was even a home builder in Moore for about 40 years, making this job even more special.

"I get to do it in my own community," McBride said. "My daughter and my children go to school here at Wilson and we're restoring a house for a family that their kids go to school with my kids."

The pilot episode airs Sunday, Aug 19 at 1 p.m. on HGTV.

At a later date, they will find out if it will get picked up for a full season.