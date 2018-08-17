× Police investigating alleged sexual assault on Oklahoma State University campus

STILLWATER, Okla. – Authorities on one of the state’s largest college campuses are investigating a reported sexual assault.

According to an alert sent out by Oklahoma State University, OSU police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred around 8 p.m. on Thursday near the Agriculture Hall area.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, standing 6’0″ tall with dark shaggy hair. He is described as being between 20 and 30-years-old and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information on the crime, call OSU police at (405) 744-6523.