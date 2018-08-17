Recycling drop-off centers open in eastern Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Just weeks after many Oklahoma City residents started using new recycling carts, officials say residents in rural parts of the city will have a new option for recycling too.

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department has opened two drop-off centers for recycling for the final phase in the city’s improved recycling plan.

Residents in rural eastern Oklahoma City will be able to drop off recycling at 9124 S.E. 74th St. and 11028 N.E. 63rd St.

“We’ve been more than pleased with the response to the new program so far,” said Solid Waste Superintendent Jim Linn. “Our curbside recycling program collections have more than doubled, and we expect to see our collections increase even more with these two new drop-off centers.”

A third drop-off location is available at the Waste Management Recycling Center, located at 5519 N.W. 4th St.

All three centers accept household recycling like paper, cardboard, glass, plastic bottles, jars, aluminum foil, steel cans and paperboard cartons. Do not recycle plastic bags or place items in plastic bags.

Items that aren’t accepted include regular household trash, food waste, diapers, pet waste, yard waste, grass clippings, bulky waste and household hazardous waste.

