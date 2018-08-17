Eastbound I-40 reopened following crash between pickup, semi-truck

HARRAH, Okla. – Drivers in eastern Oklahoma County may have had to find an alternate route to work this morning following an accident along a busy interstate.

On Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a wreck along eastbound I-40 at Harrah Rd.

Initial reports indicate that a semi-truck was rear-ended by another truck

It appears as though the driver of the truck is OK, but the wreck has left quite a mess along the interstate.

As a result, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they were being forced to shut down the roadway.

Oklahoma: I40 eastbound Harrah Newalla Road..injury accident…roadway blocked…..CMH — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) August 17, 2018

Crews were able to quickly clean up the roadway and reopen it to traffic.

Click here for a live interactive traffic map.