Truck severely damaged after hitting 7-foot long wild hog

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – Many Oklahomans know about the dangers of wild hogs, but one driver learned a lesson the hard way after encountering a hog on the road.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a truck was heading along U.S. 59 in LeFlore County on Thursday when it hit a nearly 7-foot long wild hog in the middle of the road.

The impact killed the hog and caused the truck to roll multiple times.

Fortunately, the driver of the truck suffered only non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say the situation should serve as a warning to other drivers to pay attention to their surroundings.