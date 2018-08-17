UCO Unveils State of the Art Sports Performance Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s being called a game changer for UCO athletics, the brand new Sports Performance Center nestled inside Wantland Stadium.

The 14 million dollar facility is more than 40 thousand square feet, and has three stories built for success

Immediately when you walk in, you’re welcomed by the football office complete with a meeting area for the coaches as well as two different individual meeting rooms for the players and coaches. Right next to that is the head football coach Nick Bobeck’s office, complete with a view of Wantland Stadium. Adjacent to the offices are two stories of brute and bronze the weight room.

The second level is for cardio, while the heavy lifting takes place on the ground floor. Each machine in the facility comes with kong iq technology. The same thing used by the Texas Lomghorns. It takes each athlete’s fingerprints, gives them a workout and measures their performance.

After a workout, athletes can travel to the nutrition area to re-energize and refuel, but recovery is just a door away. This massive state of the art training room features plenty of space for training tables, an exam room, and not one but two hydrotherapy pools.

One of the pools comes complete with an underwater treadmill. The pools can treat more than 25 athlete’s at a time.

For the first time since 1965 UCO football won’t enter Wantland from the stairs, but from their brand new locker room. It features 115 individual lockers with lighted name tags and storage and once it’s completed will hold a player lounge.

But the facility isn’t all about sports. On the third floor is the academic center complete with three tutoring rooms, a computer lab, and class rooms. If you exit the academic area you find yourself on an open air patio which can host parties on game day with a picturesque view of Wantland stadium.

If you’d prefer to socialize inside, the Stampede Club will feature four different TV’s for your viewing pleasure and an area for food and drink. In addition to that, the Stampede Club is home to a 129 seat meeting room. Which can be used for team meetings, gatherings, and conferences.

The facility officially opens September 21st and much like the views it possesses shows a bright glimpse into the future of UCO athletics.