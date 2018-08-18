Humans and pets alike are excited for ‘Clear the Shelter’ day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of animal lovers came out to Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter in hopes of adopting a dog or cat for free.

It was all part of a national initiative with NBC television stations across the country called, Clear The Shelters.

Pet lovers can adopt an animal from overcrowded shelters at no cost.

Children were pointing out cute and cuddly dogs and cats to their parents.

The animals seemed to be just as interested in the people staring at them.

We expect to learn how many animals were adopted from OKC today and we’ll update this story later today.

OKC Animal Welfare says 98 pets have been adopted, but 109 are still available.

Clear the Shelter is happening until 5:30 tonight.