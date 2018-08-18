McAlester photographer takes ‘newborn’ pictures of kittens

McAlester, Okla. – Newborn pictures are all the rage with new parents these days.

Sleeping babies wrapped in blankets, surrounded by props is the newest trend when documenting a child’s life.

It certainly takes a level of skill to wrangle little babies into wraps and hats, hoping they stay asleep.

And you know what they say about herding cats.

Combine the two and you get pictures that are difficult to obtain but definitely worth the trouble.

Heather runs LaMon Photography in McAlester, Oklahoma.

She says her friend Brandy gained the trust of a stray cat and the next day the mother brought her kittens to Brandy’s porch.

Heather decided to help these kittens find a home in a unique way.

She took newborn pictures to promote their adoption.

“Requirements are: Responsible, loving owners that pre-pay for their shots and to have them spayed or neutered at the local vet of their choice,” said Heather, in her Facebook post.

We asked Heather what inspired her to do such a heartwarming shoot.

She replied, “I’m very passionate about rescues and I do a lot of work to get animals in their ‘furever’ homes and I just want everyone to know a rescue is the best companion you could ever hope for.”

You can find all of Heather’s work, humans and animals alike, on Facebook at LaMon Photography.