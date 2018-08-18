× Body found inside vehicle in river near Lake Overholser

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials recovered a vehicle found in the North Canadian River near Lake Overholser Saturday.

Authorities say they received a 911 call around 1:55 a.m. and responded to the area near NW 39th and Council.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department tells News 4 fishermen heard screeching tires and then saw brake lights sink into the water and called 911.

Officials confirmed Saturday afternoon that a female’s body was found inside the vehicle.

Authorities have not released any other details.