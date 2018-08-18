× Oklahoma in Top 10 for worst roads in the country

OKLAHOMA – A recent list put together by Insurify, Oklahoma is in the Top 10 for worst roads in America.

The list judges the states’ non-Interstate roads that are in poor condition.

“The data scientists at Insurify compiled TRIP data from their 2017 report in order to rank the states with the highest percent of rural roads in poor condition. They also included TRIP’s statistics on the number of structurally deficient bridges in all fifty states,” according to the post.

Here are the percentages given that puts Oklahoma at number 10:

22% of rural roads are in poor condition

of rural roads are in poor condition 16% of bridges are structurally deficient

of bridges are structurally deficient 8.59% of state expenditures are devoted to highways

“The rehabilitation of Oklahoma roads and bridges is a top priority for many state legislators, but recent years have seen cuts in funding that have delayed these projects. Several Oklahoma bridges were built prior to 1930 and were designed for early cars and wagons—not the larger vehicles on the road today.”

Connecticut, Hawaii, Arkansas, and California are a few other states on the list.

Rhode Island comes in at number one for the worst roads.