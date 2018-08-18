Oklahoma teen accused of raping elderly woman, killing teacher found competent to stand trial

TULSA, Okla. – A jury found a teen accused of a violent crime spree competent to stand trial.

On Oct. 1, 2017, Tulsa police say 44-year-old Shane Anderson was shot and killed by then 16-year-old Deonte Green in front of his wife and children inside their home.

Investigators say Green had already robbed and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in the hours before he found Anderson’s wife and two daughters outside their house. Green allegedly forced Anderson’s wife and daughters back inside their home but did not know that Anderson was already inside the house. “The husband fought with Green, and Green shot the husband,” Sgt. Dave Walker, with the Tulsa Police Department, said in a statement. “The husband continued to struggle with Green before collapsing inside the house.” Anderson died inside his home.

The Tulsa World reports that Green’s defense team asked in May for a jury to evaluate whether he’s legally competent to stand trial for the 26 charges related to the crime spree.

On Friday evening, six jurors found Green competent to stand trial. The state says the deciding factor was likely video of a police interview with Green where he admitted to killing Anderson.

FOX 23 reports in the video, Green was crying and said he did not intend to kill Anderson but was trying to find money in the home.

Green’s defense presented evidence from psychologists who say he operates at the capacity of a nine-year-old with an IQ of 59. Defense also presented Green’s school records which showed individualized education plans for him and said he was intellectually disabled.

A hearing will be held Monday to schedule a trial date.